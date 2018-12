MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Thursday it had revoked the licences of the country’s largest companies that provide clients with access to the forex market.

These companies, which include Alpari, Teletrade and Forex-club, had violated central bank regulations, the central bank said on its website. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)