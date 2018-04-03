FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 3, 2018 / 12:21 PM / in 20 hours

Russia FX reserves were 47 pct dollar, 24 pct euro as of September - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Tuesday it held 46.5 percent of its international reserves in dollars and 24.1 percent in euros as of Sept. 30, 2017, marking a shift towards the greenback over the preceding year.

The central bank, which reports changes in reserves with a delay of several months, held 16.3 percent of reserves in gold and 8.1 percent in sterling.

At the end of September 2016, the dollar accounted for 40.1 percent of reserves and the euro for 29.5 percent. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.