Russia FX reserves were 47 pct dollar, 24 pct euro as of September - c.bank

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Tuesday it held 46.5 percent of its international reserves in dollars and 24.1 percent in euros as of Sept. 30, 2017, marking a shift towards the greenback over the preceding year.

The central bank, which reports changes in reserves with a delay of several months, held 16.3 percent of reserves in gold and 8.1 percent in sterling.

At the end of September 2016, the dollar accounted for 40.1 percent of reserves and the euro for 29.5 percent. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by John Stonestreet)