Russia inflation to speed up to 4 pct quicker than thought -c.bank

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Inflation in Russia is likely to accelerate towards the central bank’s target of four percent sooner than previously expected due to a recent spike in rouble volatility, the central bank said on Friday.

A pick-up in inflation reduces room for rate cuts this year, something the central bank has already admitted would come slower than previously expected after a recent round of rouble weakness sparked by U.S. sanctions. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Jason Neely)