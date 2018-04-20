FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 10:34 AM / in 2 hours

Russia inflation to speed up to 4 pct quicker than thought -c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Inflation in Russia is likely to accelerate towards the central bank’s target of four percent sooner than previously expected due to a recent spike in rouble volatility, the central bank said on Friday.

A pick-up in inflation reduces room for rate cuts this year, something the central bank has already admitted would come slower than previously expected after a recent round of rouble weakness sparked by U.S. sanctions. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Jason Neely)

