Russian c.bank governor: inflation unlikely to exceed 4% target in 2020 - Interfax

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said inflation was unlikely to exceed the bank’s 4% target in 2020, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

The banking sector’s profit is seen at 2 trillion roubles ($32.44 billion) in 2019 and the next year is set to be “not bad” for the sector, Nabiullina said in an interview with Interfax.

Nabiullina also said the central bank would like to sell banks that it had rescued to private investors.