MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday that the suspension of daily foreign currency (FX) purchases would not cause a decline in its international FX reserves.

Nabiullina also told reporters the central bank could resume FX buying regardless of the rouble exchange rate. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Katya Golubkova; writing by Polina Devitt Editing by Peter Graff)