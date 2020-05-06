Russian cenbank says one non-working month costs up to 2% of GDP

MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - One non-working month in Russia because of the coronavirus shutdown may subtract up to 2% from a full-year gross domestic product, the Russian central bank said on Wednesday.

Russia imposed lockdowns in late March, shutting many businesses across the country in an attempt to contain the outbreak of the virus.

In the first quarter, the Russian economy grew by 1.5-2.0%, the bank said in a report on its monetary policy. ($1 = 74.2828 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Sandra Maler)