Russian cenbank sees May inflation steady at 3-3.1%

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Russia is likely to stay at 3.0-3.1% in May after running at 3.1% in April, the central bank said on Friday, three weeks before the board meeting where it is expected to cut its rates amid the economic crisis sparked by COVID-19.

The Russian central bank is seen trimming its key rate to 5% from 5.5% on June 19, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Such expectations boosted prices of Russian OFZ treasury bonds, popular among foreign investors, to record highs in May.

At the finance ministry’s last auctions of OFZ bonds on Wednesday, domestic investors were the main buyers of the government debt papers, the central bank said in a report. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by William Maclean)