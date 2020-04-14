Russian inflation to return to target faster than expected - c.bank

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Inflation in Russia is expected to return to the central bank’s 4% target faster than initially expected, the bank said in a report on Tuesday.

Annual inflation, which in March stood at 2.5%, is in focus ahead of the central bank’s rate-setting meeting on April 24.

The central bank added that a global economic slowdown and coronavirus lockdowns in the country would become significant disinflationary factors in the medium term. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)