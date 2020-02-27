Russians' inflationary expectations fall to near record lows in Feb - c.bank

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian households’ expectations for inflation in February slipped to 7.9% from 8.3% in the previous month, hovering near their lowest levels ever recorded, the central bank said on Thursday.

Russia’s central bank lowered its key interest rate to 6% earlier this month, its sixth consecutive move to cut the cost of lending.

Inflation in Russia last month stood at 2.4%, below the central bank’s target of 4%. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)