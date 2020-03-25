Financials
Russians' inflationary expectations steady in March, seen rising in future - c.bank

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - Russian households’ expectations for inflation in the year ahead stood at an average of 7.9% in March, the same level as in February, the central bank said on Wednesday based on a regular poll.

Inflationary expectations, which were hovering near their lowest levels ever recorded, were measured in early March before a rapid slump in the rouble that is now seen spurring consumer inflation in the next few months, the central bank said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

