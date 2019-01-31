Russia's c.bank sees risks to stability from consumer lending surge

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The rapid growth in consumer lending in Russia could pose risks to financial stability, but the central bank is taking preventive measures to reduce such risks, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

Banks have become less sensitive to foreign exchange risks because of moves to reduce dependence on the U.S. dollar and there is enough capital in the banking sector for banks to build up lending, she told reporters. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)