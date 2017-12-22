FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 22, 2017 / 4:49 PM / a day ago

Russia's cenbank says scraps limits on fx swaps from 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Friday it will scrap limits for foreign currency swaps it offers from 2018 as the situation on the domestic forex market has stabilised.

From Dec. 19, 2014 the central bank provided no more than $10 billion in foreign currency swaps.

The central bank also said it lowered a limit on its refinancing operations, including repo transactions and loans, in foreign currency to $15 billion from Jan. 1 as banks have no more outstanding obligations raised via such tools.

In 2017, this limit stood at $25 billion. (reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Adrian Croft; editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.