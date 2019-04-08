Russia's RDIF says likely to buy into Cherkizovo share offering

MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Russian sovereign fund RDIF is likely to buy shares in meat producer Cherkizovo as part of its secondary public offering, RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev said on Monday.

“We are considering it. We believe that Cherkizovo Group has good prospects on the market,” Dmitriev told reporters, adding the fund would soon make a formal announcement.

Cherkizovo, which produces poultry and pork, announced a planned offering of new and existing shares last month.