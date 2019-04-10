Russia's Cherkizovo postpones SPO due to market conditions

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo has postponed a secondary public offering (SPO) on the Moscow Exchange for an indefinite period of time due to market conditions, a representative of the company said on Wednesday.

Cherkizovo hopes to return to this plan in the future, the representative said.

Cherkizovo said earlier in April it expected to offer around 18.1 percent of the company’s share capital in the SPO, guiding potential buyers to a price of 1,875-2,125 roubles per share. (Reporting by Olga Popova Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by David Evans)