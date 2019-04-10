Russia's Cherkizovo cancels Moscow SPO, Vedomosti cites sources

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo has cancelled its plan to carry out a secondary public offering (SPO) on the Moscow Exchange, Vedomosti business daily reported on Wednesday, citing three sources.

Two sources told Vedomosti that Cherkizovo failed to draw enough demand for its shares.

Cherkizovo said earlier in April it expected to offer around 18.1 percent of the company’s share capital in the SPO, guiding potential buyers to a price of 1,875-2,125 roubles per share. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by David Evans)