Russia imposes temporary curbs on Chinese citrus fruit imports

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s agriculture safety watchdog said on Monday it would impose temporary restrictions on imports of citrus fruit from China starting on Jan. 6.

The watchdog, which first warned about possible restrictions on Dec. 13 after finding pests in several supplies, said that measures taken so far by China had not proven effective.

The restrictions will be in place until China takes practical steps to meet Russian safety requirements, the regulator said on its website. (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by David Evans)