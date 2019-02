MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom will start gas supplies to China from Dec. 1, a month earlier than planned, the gas producer said on Friday.

Deliveries of gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline were due to begin at the end of December 2019, but the project is only expected to reach full capacity in 2025. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Potter)