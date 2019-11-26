Basic Materials
November 26, 2019 / 8:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia and China agree terms for $1 bln investment fund -RDIF

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with two investment groups to set up a $1 billion fund aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties between Russia and China’s Guangdong province.

The RDIF signed the agreement with the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) and Guangdong Utrust Investment Holdings to establish the Russia-China Greater Bay Area Fund, which comprises Hong Kong, Macao and nine municipalities in Guangdong province.

Reporting by Maria Grabar; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
