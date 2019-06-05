Sinopec to help Russia's Novatek sell LNG in China

MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s Novatek, state-run lender Gazprombank and China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group) have agreed to set up a joint venture to market natural and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in China, Novatek said on Wednesday.

The agreement, which aims to help sell LNG produced by Novatek in the Arctic, was signed following talks in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Balmforth)