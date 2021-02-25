Russia's Novatek enters into long-term LNG deal with China's Shenergy - sources

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Russia’s Novatek has entered into a long-term deal to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Chinese state-owned firm Shenergy Group Company, two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The deal is for Novatek Gas & Power Asia to supply about three million tonnes of LNG over a duration of 15 years, or about three LNG cargoes a year, one of the sources said.

Novatek and Shenergy did not immediately reply to Reuters requests for comment.