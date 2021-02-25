UPDATE 1-Russia's Novatek in long-term LNG deal with China's Shenergy, sources say

(Adds details)

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Russia’s Novatek has entered into a long-term deal to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Chinese state-owned firm Shenergy Group Company, two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Novatek Gas & Power Asia will supply about 3 million tonnes of LNG over 15 years, or about three LNG cargoes each year, one of the sources said.

Novatek and Shenergy did not immediately reply to requests from Reuters for comment.

The supply will probably be LNG produced from Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2, a $21-billion project that got final investment approval in 2019 and is expected to launch in 2023, a second source said.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.

Shenergy is the leading gas supplier to China’s financial hub of Shanghai, meeting 55% of its gas consumption in 2020, the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange said this week.

Backed by the Shanghai municipal government, Shenergy was the first state-run firm outside China’s dominant state energy giants to own and run a receiving LNG terminal.

It signed a long-term LNG contract with Centrica Plc last year and has also signed a heads of agreement pact with Malaysia’s Petronas LNG.

Securing long-term supply deals for LNG from the project had been challenging amid volatile gas prices, Novatek’s Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay told investors late last year.

During a colder than expected winter, spot Asian LNG prices LNG-AS spiked last month to a record high of $32.50 per mmBtu, versus a record low below $2 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) last May, when coronavirus lockdowns hit Asian demand. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Jessica Jaganathan, additional reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)