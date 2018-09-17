CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Russia and China may clinch gas supply deal next year - Chinese official

(Corrects second paragraph after Kozak’s office said the minister was referring to 2018, not 2019)

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Beijing and Moscow are discussing possible Russian gas deliveries of 5-10 billion cubic metres to China via Russia’s far east and may do a deal in the first half of next year, Nur Bekri, director of China’s National Energy Administration, said.

Separately, Dmitry Kozak, Russia’s deputy prime minister, said on Monday that the two countries had agreed a deal on supplying China with 1.7 million tonnes of oil this year via the Russian Pacific port of Kozmino. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva Writing by Andrew Osborn Editing by Adrian Croft)