MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s agriculture watchdog and China’s customs service have agreed on sanitary and veterinary requirements for the supply of frozen poultry meat to China, Russia’s agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

Russia’s first supplies of frozen poultry to China are expected to start this year, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said in a statement. (Reporting by Olga Popova Writing by Tom Balmforth Ediitng by Louise Heavens)