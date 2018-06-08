FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 8, 2018 / 11:32 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Russia and China to form $1 bln industrial investment fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - The Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) and China Chengtong Holdings Group have agreed to establish a joint $1 billion industrial investment fund, RCIF said on Friday.

The agreement, signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing, envisages investments in various sectors with a focus on the development of industrial, transport and tourism infrastructure in Russia.

RCIF is a joint venture between Russian Direct Investment Fund and China Investment Corp. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Polina Nikolskaya; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.