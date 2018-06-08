Russia's Rosatom signs deals to build 4 nuclear power units in China

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - Russian state nuclear company Rosatom has signed deals to build four nuclear power units in China, it said at a signing ceremony said on Friday.

Rosatom will construct two units each at the Xudabao and Tianwan nuclear plants, it said.

All four units will feature Russia’s latest Gen3+ VVER-1200 reactors. The reactors and all other necessary equipment will be developed and supplied by Russia. Rosatom did not provide an estimate of the cost. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter)