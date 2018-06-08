FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
June 8, 2018 / 9:58 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Russia-China fund, Middle East investors eye stake in Sovcombank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - Russia-China Investment Fund, established by Russian sovereign fund RDIF and China Investment Corp., said on Friday it planned to invest in Russian lender Sovcombank jointly with a consortium of leading Middle Eastern funds.

The term sheet, signed during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing, sets out plans for the consortium to acquire a minority stake in Sovcombank.

Sovcombank will invest in expanding its business in Russia and plans an initial public offering in the next three years, RDIF said in a statement. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.