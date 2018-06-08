China Development Bank may loan up to $10 bln to Russia's VEB

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - Russian state development bank VEB has signed a framework agreement with China Development Bank under which the Chinese bank may loan up to 65 billion yuan ($10.14 billion) to VEB to finance joint projects.
“Currently, there are about 70 projects we could co-finance, which would greatly contribute to coordinating integration processes,” VEB’s newly appointment chairman Igor Shuvalov said in a statement.
$1 = 6.4093 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Polina Nikolskaya; editing by Jason Neely