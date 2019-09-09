Corrections News
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Russia's VTB does not comment on report it is in talks with Chinese firms on EN+ investment

(Changes the headline and the first paragraph after VTB recalled its earlier comment, which had denied the FT report, and said it does not comment)

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russian state lender VTB declined to comment on Monday on a report it was in talks with Chinese companies about a possible investment in EN+ , which manages the energy and aluminium assets previously controlled by tycoon Oleg Deripaska.

The Financial Times reported earlier on Monday that VTB had been approached by two Chinese state-related industrial groups about a potential share sale in EN+.

EN+ declined to comment. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Edmund Blair)

