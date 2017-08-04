FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Russian cenbank expects monthly inflation close to zero in August
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. slaps new sanctions on Venezuela
Venezuela
U.S. slaps new sanctions on Venezuela
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
World
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Helping people make money decisions, one click at a time
Life Lessons
Helping people make money decisions, one click at a time
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2017 / 5:18 PM / 6 days ago

Russian cenbank expects monthly inflation close to zero in August

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank expects monthly inflation to be close to zero in August, it said in a statement on Friday.

Taking into account the volatility of prices for fruit and vegetables, there may be deflation in certain weeks this month, it said.

Russia's annual inflation reading fell below the central bank's 4 percent target in July for the first time since the bank switched to an inflation-targeting policy, Federal Statistics Service data showed earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by John Stonestreet; editing by)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.