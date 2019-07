MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Russia is seen slowing to 4.5-4.6% in July, the economy ministry said on Monday, after official data showed inflation was running at 4.7% in June.

The slowdown in inflation from 5.1% in May pointed to weak demand in the Russian economy, the ministry said after the data was released by the Federal Statistics Service.

The central bank targets annual consumer inflation at 4.0%.