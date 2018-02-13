FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 2:03 PM / in 15 hours

Russian annual inflation decreasing to 2 pct y/y in June - EconMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s Economy Ministry said on Tuesday it sees annual inflation decreasing to 2 percent in year on year terms in June after accelerating at the end of the first quarter.

The ministry sees inflation in February at 2.2 to 2.3 percent year on year terms.

Industrial output would likely remain weak in coming months due to a decrease in oil production and the export of gas to Europe, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Polina Ivanova)

