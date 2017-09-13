FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 13, 2017 / 1:00 PM / a month ago

Russian consumer prices unchanged in week to Sept 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Russian consumer prices were unchanged in the week to Sept. 11 after two consecutive weeks of decline, data from the Federal Statistics Service showed on Wednesday.

In the week to Sept. 11, the consumer price index was flat, taking the year-to-date increase in consumer prices to 1.7 percent.

Prices rose 4.1 percent in the same year-to-date period in 2016.

Russian inflation is now close to post-Soviet lows, and the central bank, which is targeting inflation of 4 percent for 2017, is widely expected to cut its benchmark rate from the current 9 percent at its next policy meeting on Friday . (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Larry King)

