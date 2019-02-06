Consumer Goods and Retail
February 6, 2019 / 1:13 PM / in an hour

Russian inflation accelerates to 5 pct y/y in Jan, below f'cast

1 Min Read

    MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russia's consumer price index
(CPI) rose 5.0 percent in January in year-on-year terms after
rising 4.3 percent in the previous month, the statistics service
said on Wednesday.
    The year-on-year increase in the CPI was below analysts'
expectations for a rise of 5.2 percent in a Reuters poll.
    Month-on-month inflation was at 1.0 percent, up from 0.8
percent in December.
    
    Rosstat gave the following details: 
     RUSSIAN CPI              Jan 19    Dec 18    Jan 18 
     Mth/mth pct change       +1.0      +0.8      +0.3 
     - food                   +1.3      +1.7      +0.5 
     - non-food               +0.6      +0.2      +0.3 
     - services               +1.1      +0.4      +0.1
     Y/Y pct change           +5.0      +4.3      +2.2
     Core CPI y/y pct change  +0.6      +3.7      +0.2
    
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. 

 (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below