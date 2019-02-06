Russian inflation accelerates to 5 pct y/y in Jan, below f'cast

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.0 percent in January in year-on-year terms after rising 4.3 percent in the previous month, the statistics service said on Wednesday. The year-on-year increase in the CPI was below analysts' expectations for a rise of 5.2 percent in a Reuters poll. Month-on-month inflation was at 1.0 percent, up from 0.8 percent in December. Rosstat gave the following details: RUSSIAN CPI Jan 19 Dec 18 Jan 18 Mth/mth pct change +1.0 +0.8 +0.3 - food +1.3 +1.7 +0.5 - non-food +0.6 +0.2 +0.3 - services +1.1 +0.4 +0.1 Y/Y pct change +5.0 +4.3 +2.2 Core CPI y/y pct change +0.6 +3.7 +0.2 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)