MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s Economy Ministry expects inflation in the country to slow down to 4.1% year-on-year this month from 4.3% in August, it said on Friday.

In month-on-month terms, Russia’s September consumer price index (CPI) is seen at 0.0%, the ministry said in an inflation report. (Reporting by Maria Grabar; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; editing by Maria Kiselyova)