Russia's January inflation picks up to 5.2%, above c.bank target

By Reuters Staff

    MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Consumer inflation in Russia
accelerated to 5.2% in January in year-on-year terms from 4.9%
the previous month, the statistics service said on Friday, a
week ahead of the central bank's first rate-setting meeting of
the year.
    Higher inflation limits room for monetary easing needed to
revive the economy, which has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic
and related lockdowns as well as globally lower prices for
Russian exports such as oil.
    A rapid drop in the rouble boosted consumer inflation in
2020 as it filtered down into prices, the central bank has said.
It expects inflation to peak in February and slow from March.

    State statistics service Rosstat said it had revised the
weight of goods in its inflation basket, mainly because food
consumption has gone up during the pandemic, while expenditure
on cars and tourism decreased. 
    The share of food products increased by around 1.2%, while
services and non-food items decreased by 1% and 0.2%
respectively. 
    "With the end of the active phase of food price increases in
November-December 2020, inflation expectations have also started
to stabilise," Raiffeisen Bank analysts said. 
    Month-on-month inflation stood at 0.7%, slipping from 0.8%
in December.
    Despite inflation climbing well above the bank's 4% target,
the bank is expected to hold its key interest rate at a record
low of 4.25%, where it has been since July.
    "Overall, for now it is logical to expect the central bank
key rate to remain unchanged," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of
investment at Locko-Invest. 
      
    Rosstat gave the following details: 
     RUSSIAN CPI              Jan 21    Dec 20    Jan 20 
     Mth/mth pct change       +0.67     +0.83     +0.40 
     - food                   +1.01     +1.53     +0.69 
     - non-food               +0.53     +0.40     +0.23 
     - services               +0.38     +0.42     +0.24
     Y/Y pct change           +5.19     +4.91     +2.42
     Core CPI y/y pct change  +4.55     +4.21     +2.66
    
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. 

 (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and
Alexander Marrow; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Susan Fenton)
