UPDATE 1-Russian inflation speeds up in January but below forecast

(Adds detail) MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Consumer inflation in Russia accelerated in January but fell short of a Reuters consensus forecast, data showed on Wednesday, underpinning market expectations that the central bank is unlikely to raise interest rates this week. Russia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.0 percent in January year-on-year after climbing 4.3 percent in the previous month, data from the Federal Statistics Service showed. Analysts and economists polled by Reuters had predicted a 5.2 percent increase in CPI in January. Growth in consumer prices, the central bank's main remit, was widely expected to speed up this year because of a planned increase in value-added tax and the pass-through effect of the weaker rouble. The increase in annual inflation is so far below the central bank's assumption that it could reach up to 6 percent in the first quarter. The bank, which raised rates twice last year in a preemptive step to counter risks of higher inflation, is widely expected to keep its key interest rate on hold at 7.75 percent at its next board meeting on Friday. The data showed the increase in the headline CPI reading was driven by a higher pace of growth in its main components. Food prices jumped 1.3 percent year-on-year in January after a 0.5 percent rise in the same period a year ago, while services prices rose 1.1 percent compared with 0.1 percent in January 2018. In month-on-month terms, inflation was at 1.0 percent in January 2019, up from 0.8 percent in December 2018 and 0.3 percent in January 2018. Rosstat gave the following details: RUSSIAN CPI Jan 19 Dec 18 Jan 18 Mth/mth pct change +1.0 +0.8 +0.3 - food +1.3 +1.7 +0.5 - non-food +0.6 +0.2 +0.3 - services +1.1 +0.4 +0.1 Y/Y pct change +5.0 +4.3 +2.2 Core CPI y/y pct change +0.6 +3.7 +0.2 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Jan Harvey)