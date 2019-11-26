Company News
Pilot error caused fatal 2016 Russia plane crash - RIA

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Pilot error led to a fatal plane crash operated by Flydubai in Russia in 2016, the RIA news agency said on Tuesday, citing an investigation by the Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee.

The Boeing 737-800, operated by Dubai-based budget carrier Flydubai, came down in the early hours of March 19, 2016 at Rostov-on-Don airport in southern Russia on its second attempt to land after flying from Dubai, killing all 62 people on board. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

