MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Sixteen people were killed when their passenger bus was hit by a train at a crossing near Moscow early on Friday, Russia’s investigative committee said.

The collision happened when the bus broke down and stopped on the crossing, Russian agencies reported, quoting local officials. The passengers on board the bus were migrant workers from Uzbekistan, the agencies reported. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)