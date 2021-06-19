Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Aerospace and Defense

Four killed, four badly injured in plane crash in Siberia

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Four people were killed and four badly injured on Saturday when a small plane crashed in Russia’s Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, the local emergency medical service said.

TASS news agency earlier said at least seven people were killed when the twin-engine L-410 crashed near the Tanay aerodrome, which provides parachuting services.

It also cited the local prosecutors’ office as saying the crew had sent a distress signal about engine failure.

A medical services spokesman told Reuters the injured were being airlifted to hospitals.

Social media showed pictures of the heavily-damaged plane with an ambulance nearby.

A spokesman at a Siberian branch of Russian civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia said a search and rescue operation was under way, declining to provide details.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Nandakumar D in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up