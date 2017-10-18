FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia, Croatia leaders discussed Agrokor debts; talks to continue
October 18, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 4 days ago

Russia, Croatia leaders discussed Agrokor debts; talks to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Croatian counterpart Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic have discussed indebted Croatian food group Agrokor at their meeting in Russia’s southern town of Sochi on Wednesday, a Kremlin spokesman told reporters. Agrokor’s creditors include suppliers, bondholders and banks, with the biggest single portion of debt, around 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), held by Russia’s largest lender Sberbank .

Dmitry Peskov said that Sberbank will defend its interests.

“Dialogue will continue,” he said.

$1 = 0.8490 euros Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

