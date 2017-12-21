Hackers tried to steal 55 mln roubles from Russia's Globex bank - Kommersant

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Hackers tried to steal 55 million roubles ($940,000) from Russian state bank Globex using the SWIFT international payments messaging system, Kommersant newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The sources said the bank had spotted the attack and was able to partly prevent it, and as a result the hackers only withdrew around $100,000, the paper said.

An official at the bank told Kommersant the attack was conducted last week, and that clients’ funds were unaffected. The bank declined additional comments to Kommersant. Reuters could not reach the bank for the immediate comment.

Globex is a part of the state development bank VEB. VEB plans to transfer Globex to the state property management agency, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters this week.

Earlier this week, Kommersant reported that hackers had attacked a Russian bank and withdrew funds via the SWIFT banking system. It did not name the bank at the time.

On the day of the first report by Kommersant, Dec. 19, SWIFT’s Russian branch, ROSSWIFT, said there was no evidence to suggest that there had been any unauthorised access to SWIFT’s network or messaging services.

On its website, ROSSWIFT, said currently about 500 leading Russian banks and organisations are users of SWIFT. ($1 = 58.4975 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; additional reporting by Tatiana Voronova, editing by David Evans)