Russia sentences cyber experts to long jail-terms for treason - news agencies

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A Moscow military court on Tuesday sentenced a former state security officer and a former cyber-security expert at Kaspersky Lab to 22 and 14 years in jail respectively for treason, Russian news agencies reported.

The two men, named as Sergei Mikhailov, a former officer in Russia’s Federal Security Service, and Ruslan Stoyanov, head of the computer incidents investigation team at Russian cyber-security firm Kaspersky Lab, were both convicted of passing secret information to foreign intelligence services, agencies reported. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Andrew Osborn)