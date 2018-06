MOSCOW, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Thursday it had approved a voluntary recall of 9,281 Mercedes-Benz cars sold in 2016-2018.

The standards agency said the recall, which affects vehicles from A, B, C, CLA, GLA as well as GLC model ranges, was due to the possibility of inadvertent airbag deployment. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Maria Kiselyova)