Foreign investors to maintain interest in Russian state debt in 2020 - central bank

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investors are expected to maintain their interest in Russian OFZ treasury bonds in 2020, Elizaveta Danilova, head of the central bank’s financial stability department, said on Wednesday.

Danilova said the central bank sees no risks to Russia’s financial stability from the size of non-residents’ share in Russian debt, which she described as “not high.”

As of early December, foreign investors held around 32% of Russian OFZ rouble-denominated bonds, which are popular among market players thanks to their lucrative yields. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jon Boyle)