FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 9, 2018 / 12:55 PM / in 16 hours

Russia CDS spike 17 bps in biggest 1-day rise since Sept. 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Russian debt jumped 17 basis points (bps) on Monday, the biggest one-day move since September 2016, after fresh sanctions were imposed by the United States targeting Russian companies and their owners.

Russian five-year credit default swaps (CDS) leapt from Friday’s close of 121 bps to 138 bps, according to IHS Markit data, levels not seen since mid-November.

The average yield spread of Russian sovereign bonds over safe haven U.S. Treasuries on the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified index also widened by 21 bps to 206 bps. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Sujata Rao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.