FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 9, 2018 / 7:59 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Russian sovereign Eurobonds fall after fresh U.S. sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Russian sovereign dollar bonds fell across the curve on Monday, after fresh sanctions by the United States targeting Russian companies and their owners to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Russia’s September 2043 eurobond was down 1.3 cents to 112.2 cents, according to Tradeweb, a five-day low. The March 2029 issue was down 0.7 cents to 98.7 cents.

The latest move is aimed at seven Russian oligarchs and 12 companies they own or control, plus 17 senior Russian government officials. They freeze the U.S. assets of the people and companies named and forbid Americans in general from doing business with them.

Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Sujata Rao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.