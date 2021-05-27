Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Holders of Russian OFZ bonds as of April 1

By Reuters Staff

    MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - The Russian debt market is resilient enough to poteentially
harsher Western sanctions against Moscow, the central bank said on Thursday.
    The central bank provided the following breakdown of Russian OFZ bonds holders based on the
data from the Euroclear depository:
    Country     Share as of   Nominal holdings   Nominal holdings  Nominal holdings    Share as
                  April 1,     as of April 1,     as of Jan. 1,      as of Oct. 1,    of Oct. 1,
                  2021 (%)      2021 (bln of       2021 (bln of      2020 (bln of      2020 (%)
                                  roubles)           roubles)          roubles)       
                                                                                      
 United States       40             1,113             1,233             1,176             41
 Britain             27              762               866                910             31
 Belgium             7               209               220                220             8
 Singapore           7               207               202                174             6
 Luxembourg          5               142               177                174             6
 China               4               120               105                68              2
 Germany             2               63                 63                43              1
 Russia              2               58                 11                18              1
 France              1               31                 68                42              1
 UAE                 1               23                 0                  0              0
 Others              3               79                 87                77              3
 Total              100            2,806              3,032             2,901            100
 
 (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Giles Elgood)
