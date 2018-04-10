FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 7:17 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Russia's Rusal 2023 dollar bond at 52 cents, new record low-Tradeweb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Debt issued by Russian aluminium producer Rusal remained under heavy selling pressure on Tuesday, with the 2023 dollar bond tumbling to a fresh record low in the wake of U.S. sanctions.

The bond was trading down 17.3 cents at around 52 cents according to Tradeweb, after Rusal boss and metals magnate Oleg Deripaska was included on a list of U.S. sanctions in response to alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Rusal assets were hardest hit after the company warned it risked tipping into technical default. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Sujata Rao)

