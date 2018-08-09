FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russia dollar bonds fall on U.S. sanctions move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russian sovereign dollar bonds fell across the curve on Thursday, with some issues tumbling as much as 1.7 cents after Washington said it would impose more sanctions on Moscow by end-August.

The 2043 issue fell 1.7 cents to 105.25 cents in the dollar according to Tradeweb, its lowest since June 22. The 2029 Eurobond fell 1.15 cents to 93.14 cents.

The U.S. sanctions will cover sensitive national-security controlled goods, and follow the poisoning of a former Russian agent and his daughter on British soil, in which Moscow has denied involvement. Russia called the sanctions draconian. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by John Stonestreet)

