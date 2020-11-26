Foreign investors' share in Russia's OFZ bonds shrinks to lowest since 2016

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The share of foreign investors among holders of Russia’s OFZ treasury bonds slipped to its lowest level since May 2016 by early November, data showed on Thursday, as Russia stepped up its offering of OFZ bonds to plug budget holes.

Non-residents held 24% of OFZ bonds in circulation as of Nov. 1, down from 26.8% a month earlier, the central bank data showed.

Their nominal holdings, however, rose to 3.06 trillion roubles ($40.42 billion) as on Nov. 1 from 3.02 trillion roubles as of Oct. 1 as Russia increased domestic borrowing. ($1 = 75.7050 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)